Kanye West brainwashes wife Bianca Censori to ignore relationship backlash

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022

Kanye West has reportedly convinced his wife Bianca Censori to stay off of social media as the online backlash around their contentious relationship grows.

Insiders close to the controversial couple told the Daily Mail that Censori’s friends are growing concerned with Kanye’s continuous attempts to “isolate” her from her friends and family.

“Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye,” the source noted, expressing concern that the Bianca they knew would never “deal with his s***.”

However, her friends were dumbfounded when she “vanished once again” from social media – seemingly going along with his demands.

The tipster revealed that Kanye is seemingly manipulating Bianca – his reasoning behind the social media ban being that “it will hurt her if she had to read nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” they added.

Moreover, Bianca’s friends are reportedly taking issue with the fact that while Bianca is banned from social media, Kanye continues to upload whatever pictures he wants of her.

“He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” they reflected, adding that “she is trapped.”