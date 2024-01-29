Prince Harry sides with King Charles in major blow to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry stood firm with King Charles and other senior members of the royal family as he asked his wife Meghan Markle to drop the idea of writing her explosive tell-all memoir.
For the unversed, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to drop bombshells against the royal family in her book.
However, now it appeared that the Duke of Sussex took a stand for his family, especially during their difficult time as King Charles and Princess Kate recovering from their respective surgeries.
As per New magazine, an insider claimed, "Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book."
The source added that Harry's idea first "didn't go down well" with the former Suits actress. However, the California-based couple eventually compromised. An insider shared, "Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."
It is reported that Harry and Meghan appear on one page because they want to settle their woes with the senior royal figures.
