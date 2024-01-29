Kate Middleton making good progress at home in Windsor, says Kensington Palace

Princess Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 16, has return home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

The 42-year-old mother-of-three will now continue her recuperation at her home in Windsor, where she lives with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.



On January 17, the palace announced that Princess Kate was in hospital after planned abdominal surgery, would remain there for up to two weeks and is not likely to resume public duties until after Easter.

In an announcement from Buckingham Palace an hour and a half later, there was a more specific reference to the King's condition, as it was indicated he would be receiving hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. However, The King is still recovering in hospital after his prostate surgery.