Florence Pugh recalls untimely ‘Oppenheimer’ set fail during major scene

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy had to sit through technical difficulties as they were filming a very intimate scene in the movie, Oppenheimer.



During a Universal panel this week, Pugh shared that in the middle of a ‘sex scene’ with the Peaky Blinders star as the “camera broke,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

“No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing,” Pugh shared.

“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” Pugh continued, wrapping her arms around herself.

Pugh played Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s movie, who was in a relationship with Murphy’s titular character before and during his marriage to Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, played by Emily Blunt.

The Little Women actress shared when someone finally came to fix the camera, she decided to make it her “moment to learn.”

Pugh told the crowd as they laughed at the anecdote. She shared that she asked the camera surgeon different questions about it.

She also went on to praise the crew and the production team “so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of movie that there was no dull moment.”

Pugh added, “It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day.”