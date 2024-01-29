Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl? Travis Kelce’s historic win fuels fans’ hope

Taylor Swift has been tipped to attend the upcoming Super Bowl game following Kansas City Chiefs’ historic win at the AFC Championship.

The Travis Kelce-led team has been whisked to play the Super Bowl LVIII next month after defeating Baltimore Ravens by a close margin at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The Lover singer was also in the attendance of the fateful game, who has been a constant form of support for her boyfriend in most of the matches since her debut on the bleachers in September 2023.

Hence, it is expected that the Grammy winner will be the loudest cheer in the stadium as Kelce competes for the esteemed Vince Lombardi trophy on Feb. 11.

It is pertinent to note that prospects are not entirely in the favour of Swift, who is also set to kick off the 2024 leg of the Eras Tour from next month.

The Midnights artist will land in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 7, where she will perform back-to-back shows until Feb. 10, making it hard for her to jet off to the States just in time for the game.

Taylor will then fly to Australia for the next run of concerts.

Although, a quick in-and-out trip from Japan could do the trick, owing to the 17 hours’ time difference between Las Vegas and Tokyo.