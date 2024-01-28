Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's whirlwind romance in trouble

Gigi Hadid reportedly becomes 'frustrated' with Bradley Cooper as his mother, Gloria Campano, keeps interfering in their whirlwind romance.

An insider told the National Enquirer, "Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings."

The source claimed that the Silver Linings Playbook actor "made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life. However, "her interference is causing tension in the romance."

As per the report, the supermodel was extremely upset when Cooper brought his mother to the couple's romantic dinner after the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.

The source shared, "While Gigi anticipated a private dinner after the awards ceremony, Gloria joined them once again, causing frustration for her."

An insider added the renowned Hollywood actor always made it clear to his partners that "Gloria will always be the most significant presence in his life, but as his relationship with Gigi deepens, the constant presence of his mother has become a point of contention!"

For the unversed, Hadid and Cooper sparked dating rumours back in October 2023.

Recently, the pair confirmed their relationship as they stepped out hand-in-hand during their romantic stroll in the streets of London.