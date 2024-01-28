Gigi Hadid stays ‘relaxed' amid drama with Bradley Cooper's mom

File Footage

Gigi Hadid maintains a calm and relaxed demeanour during her solo outing in Paris on Saturday, despite reports of drama involving Bradley Cooper's mom impacting his relationship with the supermodel.

The mother-of-one, who shares a three-year-old daughter named Khai with ex Zayn Malik, looks stunning in a £4,700 maple brown Miu Miu jacket, complementing her stylish cream ensemble.

Earlier this week, Gigi and Bradley publicly displayed affection for the first time while strolling the streets of London.

The 49-year-old Maestro star, who was notably left out of Oscars' Best Director category, solidified their relationship by walking hand-in-hand, a significant gesture for the usually private couple.

These moments unfold amid reports suggesting Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano, is allegedly causing complications in the actor's relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

A source says "Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," a source told the National Enquirer.

"While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance," they added.

The supermodel was reportedly disappointed when Bradley brought his mom and her both as his double dates to the Golden Globes. Gloria then also joined them for the dinner after the awards.

"While Gigi anticipated a private dinner after the awards ceremony, Gloria joined them once again, causing frustration for her," a friend revealed.



