Rihanna, A$AP Rocky radiate adorable ‘parent vibes’ on Paris outing

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, exuded heartwarming 'parent vibes' during their time in Paris for Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old singer tenderly cared for her eldest son, RZA, who is 18 months old, carrying him in her arms.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, also 35, closely followed behind with their younger son, Riot Rose Mayers, aged six months.

Despite their parental duties, Rihanna turned heads in a purple hooded dress and a faux fur coat upon their arrival at the Cesar restaurant on Saturday.

The music sensation elevated her stature with strappy black heels and completed her look with oversized red-tinted sunglasses.

The night before, Rihanna showcased glamour in a plunging black, skin-tight gown paired with a matching fur coat. She attended an exceptional gala in support of Pièces Jaunes, where numerous artists performed for hospitalized children and teenagers.

The couple is in Paris as Fashion Week unfolds in the French capital.

This visit follows Rihanna's initiation of a series of Valentine's Day confessions for Savage x Fenty, where she sweetly revealed details about her romance with A$AP.

Rihanna and A$AP have been going from strength to strength since approximately 2020.

Though neither confirmed the relationship until May 2021, when he called her the 'love of my life' in a GQ interview.

They are now proud parents to their two sons.