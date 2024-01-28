This Morning new host Sian Welby faces ‘SIMILAR’ situation as Holly Willoughby

Ms Welby hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and is also a regular reporter for This Morning

Sian Welby, the newest addition to This Morning, disclosed that she has been dealing with a 'weirdo' stalker for the past ten years.

The 37-year-old TV host, rumoured to be Holly Willoughby's potential full-time replacement on the ITV show due to her impressive performance, shared this unsettling revelation on a recent episode of the Headstrong podcast.

During the podcast, she mentioned, 'Obviously I get a few creeps. I have had somebody for the past ten years who has wanted to gunge me.'

This revelation follows Holly Willoughby's return to hosting Dancing On Ice after she departs from This Morning, citing concerns for her family's safety in the wake of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

The mother-of-three, who initially joined This Morning in 2009, explained her decision to leave the show in a statement, emphasizing it was for the sake of her family.

Gavin Plumb, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit the kidnap of the former This Morning host. The security guard will remain behind bars after being denied bail.

Network sources indicate that the 37-year-old Welby is considered a 'rising star,' and they are eager to provide her with an opportunity to showcase her skills in presenting the daytime show.

One told MailOnline: ‘Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much ear marked as being a star of the future.

‘She has done really well already on This Morning so the bosses thought it was time to give her the reins to the whole show rather than just segments.'

They continued: 'Viewers love a new, fresh face on the show so everyone involved in it is really excited.'

