Harry, Meghan 'squandered opportunity' to 'foster long term bond' with public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to improve their social media presence to form a “long-term bond” with their fans and followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the verge of losing out on multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, and the pair apparently already have their sights set on roping in a deal with Paramount.

However, PR expert Ryan McCormick stressed the significance of the couple retaining their deal with Netflix, which could help them acquire non-royal fans.

Describing it as a “squandered opportunity,” he explained to The Mirror how interacting with their fans on social media platforms could have helped their declining popularity.

"Going through their official site, I was flabbergasted that not only is there no social media handles associated with it but, there's no place on where visitors can sign up for updates,” Ryan expressed.

“At the peak of their popularity, they could have had thousands (possibly millions) of individuals joining their mailing list.”

"Meghan and Harry would have been able to interact directly with those followers and foster a long term bond with them,” the expert continued. “It’s such a squandered opportunity.”

"I don't think Meghan and Harry realise how truly vulnerable they are right now in the court of public opinion,” Ryan shared.

“Yes people are still giving them their attention but, for how long?” he wondered.