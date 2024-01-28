Amber Turner hints at plans to quit The Only Way is Essex

Amber Turner hints at a major life change, plans to quit The Only Way is Essex

Amber Turner recently hinted at moving abroad, and quitting the reality show The Only Way is Essex when asked of her future plans.

She recently took to her Instagram, hosting a Q&A session where she revealed how she wanted her life to pan out.

A fan raised a question, asking her about deciding to permanently move abroad, to which, she admitted to wanting to take on the big change, inversely revealing that she did not want to continue her life as a TOWIE star.

She responded: "As long as I can remember I've always wanted to live abroad.”

This comes after the reality TV star went through a rough patch following her breakup with Dan Edgar.

She broke down on air after her ex-beau confirmed that their relationship was over.

Turner labelled their split as "stressful and draining," admitting that it was inevitable and they had no choice but to go separate ways.

The actress assured that she still loved Dan but the split was irreversible.

The 30-year-old TV personality is one of the leading figures on the ITVBe reality show.