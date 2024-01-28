King Charles’ crisis ‘only going to get worse’ amid health woes

King Charles is currently recuperating from the prostate surgery that he received in London on Thursday.

The monarch’s surgery comes nearly a week after Kate Middleton, who is also recovering from her ‘planned abdominal surgery.'

With Prince William stepping back from royal duties to care for wife and children, there seems to be a crisis situation in Charles’ slimmed down monarchy.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond pointed out how dire the situation is for the royals.

“This crisis has definitely highlighted how very thin on the ground working royals are now – and it’s only going to get worse until George, Charlotte and Louis grow up,” she told OK! Magazine.

She also argued that while the situation may be tight, “from a PR perspective,” it’s much better for the Royal Family “to be criticised for being too few rather than too many.”

“The King has been resolute in his determination to slim down the monarchy and the current situation will convince him to change tack. I think he’s right,” she continued.

“I’m not sure the Princess Royal can cram any more into her incredibly busy diary, but I’m sure she will, if she can.”

Bond also stated that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will “no doubt step in whenever they can to help spread the load” and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are “always willing to help.”