Kate Middleton's health scare exposes 'void' in royal family without Harry, Meghan

The royal health crisis underscored the importance of having Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on board.

Writing for Town and Country, royal author Victoria Murphy suggested that King Charles’ decision to slim down the monarchy is flawed, due to the graving lack of working royals in the family.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and the King are currently out of action in the wake of the princess’ and Charles’ respective surgeries that took place over the last ten days.

Murphy explained that the monarch will not promote members from his extended family to replace the Sussexes, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“While the King’s departure from the world stage will be minimal, the temporary absence of William and Kate with Harry and Meghan off the scene does highlight how scant things now are within that generation,” she wrote.

Victoria continued: “There is much talk of Charles and William continuing to favor a more streamlined approach for the monarchy.”

“There does not seem to be any desire to employ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie back into the royal roster.”

“So it is perhaps inevitable that in the near future, even with William and Kate back in action, there will need to be revised expectations of just how much ground can be covered,” she added.

Despite the current impression of a bleak future, Murphy expressed hope in the future of the royal family, i.e., Kate and William’s three kids.

“Just as Queen Elizabeth had four children who were each able to eventually take on a share of public duties,” Murphy enthused, “in the fullness of time William and Kate’s three children could all, if desired, do the same.”

“William and Kate have also shown us that they are bringing up Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to all understand their unique positions and the importance of giving back.”