Dakota Johnson reveals her biggest weakness during SNL monologue





Dakota Johnson jokingly admitted her biggest weakness that she simply cannot take "interviews seriously" while marketing her films during her Saturday Night Live monologue.



After performing numerous press interviews for the film, the actress—who co-stars with Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor in the next Marvel picture Madame Web—realized, "I'm just not good at talking to journalists."

“I think the big problem is that I say stuff and then they write it down and, and it’s really unfair because most of the time I’m joking,” she joked.

Johnson countered that even in her younger years, she had been like way for a very long time. She then played a clip of herself and her father, actor Don Johnson, from when they were kids walking the red carpet in the 1990s. She is seen rolling her eyes in the video.

Johnson laughs and rolls her eyes when the camera returns to her on the SNL stage.

Regarding her MCU film, which opens in theatres on February 14, Johnson stated, “It’s kind of like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie.”