Erin Moriarty addresses Megyn Kelly’s plastic surgery accusations

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has recently addressed Megyn Kelly’s plastic surgery accusations on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Driven actress lashed out at the former Fox News host, calling her addiction comments “disgustingly false”.

“This is something I truly never anticipated writing,” Moriarty began. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things,” began Erin.

The Blood Father stated, “To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

The actress also opened up about the photos which Megyn showed in her video, saying, “I got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty.”

“This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news,” as she pointed out that she’s considering to deactivate her social media account.

Erin wrote, “It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want. But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.”

“You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless [sic] there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. shame on you Megyn Kelly,” remarked the actress.

Erin added, “Shame on you, Fox News… implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place.”