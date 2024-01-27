Riley Keough finally makes peace with grandmother Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough expresses her dismay by her grandmother's actions: Source

Riley Keough has finally made peace with her grandmother Priscilla Presley after her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s shocking demise.



A source told the Life & Style, “Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new.”

Earlier this month, Riley and Priscilla surprised their fans after they were spotted together at the 2024 Emmy Awards together.

It was previously reported that the duo were not on good terms because of the feud over Riley’s late mother estate.

However, the source noted, “Stepping out together at the Emmys was their way of showing the world a united front.”

“It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that,” added an insider.

The outlet mentioned the feud came to an end after legal battle against Riley resulted in her favour, which declared that the Daisy Jones actress was the sole executive or Lisa’s estate.

Elaborating on what made Riley hated her late mother’s side, the source pointed out, “Riley had been holding onto so much resentment against her mother's family, blaming them for Lisa's difficult life and her many issues.”

“Losing her mother so suddenly threw her into a tailspin,” remarked an insider.

However, the source spilled to the outlet, “Riley decided to be the bigger person and to accept and love the family she has been given.”