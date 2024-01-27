Kim Kardashian shares what she regrets most about her parenting

Kim Kardashian, a proud mother of four, admitted that she regretted being a parent when she let North West wear red lipstick to a Christmas party.



The founder of SKIMS was questioned by Bustle regarding the recent phenomena known as "Sephora tweens," in which young girls purchase pricey skincare products from the store, and whether or not North and her sister city of Chicago have been affected.

“My littlest one’s too little [to wear makeup] and I don’t let her,” the fashion mogul stated.

She continued, “I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not.”

The incident in question occurred in 2018 at the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration when a 5-year-old girl shockingly wore crimson lipstick.

Kim has already received criticism from some online communities for allowing young North to wear such vivid lipstick.

“She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” she tweeted at the time on X.



