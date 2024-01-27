Christina Hall debunks ‘highly offensive’ ANTI-WOMEN rumours

Christina Hall has no problem with female co-workers

Christina Hall has no problem working with women.



The Flip or Flop alum strongly shut down rumours that she doesn't work with women.

"Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is…" Christina wrote on Instagram Jan. 26.

"I've always worked with females so that's a load of s--t and highly offensive."

She also advised any detractors to simply approach her colleagues.

"My current Christina on the Coast team is the most fun and on point it's ever been and I see a lot of females here," the HGTV star added.

"So to those who love to throw stones that's just your own internal struggle."

Christina has demonstrated over the years that she isn't hesitant to correct misconceptions.

She doesn't back down from confronting comments on social media about her marriage to Josh Hall, her family life (she has children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 4, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead), or any rumours of feuds.