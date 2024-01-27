Jennifer's Body 2? Diablo Cody wants to continue the story in potential sequel

Jennifer's Body gains cult status as fans reevaluate its feminist themes 15 years later.

Diablo Cody, the writer of Jennifer's Body, recently discussed the film's resurgence on Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew Podcast while promoting her upcoming horror movie, Lisa Frankenstein, directed by Zelda Williams and set to release in theaters on February 9."

In the interview, Cody expressed her evolving feelings about Jennifer's Body, admitting that, initially, she was excited but also harbored some resentment due to the movie's earlier struggles.

Despite being a challenging experience upon its release, the film has garnered a newfound appreciation over the years.

Cody shared, "It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along."

"At first I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like…seven.

And then some people who maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I’m just happy."

She expressed a keen interest in returning to the Jennifer's Body universe, expressing her desire for a sequel.

However, she emphasized the need to find partners who share her enthusiasm for the project.

Cody also teased her ongoing involvement in the horror genre, revealing that she is currently working on another horror script, describing it as "THE most straight horror, like, overt, gore, scary thing I’ve ever written."

She expressed pride in the concept and shared her determination to complete the script.