Catherine O’Hara recalls real-life ‘Home Alone’ scare with her sons

Catherine O’Hara’s 1990 character infamously left her son home alone while on vacation

Catherine O’Hara’s sons almost had a Home Alone moment.

Looking back on the terrifying moment, O’Hara revealed to People Magazine that she and husband Bo Welch almost left behind their sons while they were all boarding the subway in New York City.

“We turned around, the doors are closing, and they weren’t on,” the 69-year-old actress recalled, referring to her now-adult sons Matthew and Luke.

As soon as the unsuspecting parents realized what had happened, they – along with other witnesses – began screaming, a la her infamous “Kevin” scream in the 1990 hit comedy film when O’Hara’s character finally realizes she left behind her eight-year-old son Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin.

A million thoughts flashed across her mind in that split moment: “Are they going to stay in that spot? Are they going to be safe? Will we go back? Will they think,’ Oh, I’ll get on the next train and go there?’”

To her relief, however, the subway doors opened on time and her sons hoped on board.

“It makes me sick to think what could have happened,” the Schitt’s Creek star admitted, noting what made it worse was back then, they “didn’t have phones.”

Unfortunately, O’Hara’s Home Alone character, Kate McCallister, didn’t have such amazing luck as she only realized on the plane that she had left behind her toddler, and had to move mountains to get back to him.