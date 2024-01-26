Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes have 'no regrets' about their affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly have 'no regrets' about their affair as the couple's romantic relationship intensifies.

For the unversed, Robach and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught in photos engaging in an extramarital affair.

After the controversy, the two finalised their divorces from their respective partners and have been romantically linked since then.

As per OK! Magazine, the source close to the couple revealed, "They’re glued to each other 24/7 or close to it. Their worlds totally revolve around each other."

An insider added that "Amy and T.J. think they did nothing wrong, and they feel no shame," about their affair.

Recently, the former Good Morning America co-hosts made it to the headlines because of making emotional confessions about their relationship in the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J.

Speaking of their podcast, the source shared, "They want people to see them for who they are, and that they’re made for each other. They feel like what they’re doing is important."