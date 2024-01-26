Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan reflect on unusual first encounter with trip to urgent care

Bradley Cooper reveals his dramatic first encounter with Carey Mulligan: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan have recently reflected on their “dramatic” first encounter followed by urgent trip to emergency room.



During an appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Cooper recalled, “Carey was in a one-woman show, and I went backstage to meet her and realised something was not right and I insisted on taking her to the emergency room.”

Mulligan chimed in and said, “During the show, a bit of set hit me on the head. I carried on but when it was over, I started crying and thought I was a goner.”

“I was sobbing on the floor when Bradley turned up and, realising I wasn’t okay, he took me to hospital. You can imagine how delighted the nurse was!” shared the actress.

Elsewhere on the show, Mulligan, who plays the role of Felicia Montealegre alongside Cooper’s in Maestro, opened up about another medical emergency that happened while filming the biopic.

“I was quite ill on set and a doctor was called to give me antibiotics. When I told him, I was 12 weeks pregnant he was not at all convinced,” explained the Saltburn star.

Mulligan mentioned, “I realised I was still made up to look 57 years old.”

“I couldn’t wait to tell the make-up artists how good they were,” added Mulligan.

Meanwhile, Culligan and Cooper have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor respectively at the 2024 Academy Awards for their performance in the movie.