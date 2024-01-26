Prince Harry accused of snubbing royal family to make Meghan Markle happy

Prince Harry, who raised eyebrows with his surprising move to take a picture with anti-monarchy politicians during Jamaica trip, has been accused of putting his wife Meghan Markle 'first' above his 'love' for the royal family.

The Duke, who kept mum on his dad King Charles and Princess Kate's health woes while putting on a loved-up display with the Duchess at the glitzy film premiere on Tuesday, has been slammed for allegedly snubbing his royal relatives.

"He didn’t say anything. I felt that he was bound to say 'I’m so sorry to hear that both my father and sister-in-law are unwell'. He just needed to say one sentence. I think he’s between a rock and a hard place. He’s got to please his wife to an extreme. I think she’s very difficult," royal author Angela Levin told The Sun.



Levin went on explaining the Duke's love for Meghan in her own words, saying: "Deep down he still loves his family but she comes first and that’s ok. But I think she demands that he has no contact with the family."

"They bent over backwards to be kind but Meghan wanted it all her way. They still pretend they know much better than the Royal Family do, and how to run it. They don’t want to have any connection to them. Harry is lonely but pleasing Meghan comes first," she added.



The royal commentator also lashed out at the couple for a sudden announcement of their departure from the royal family in 2020, saying: The family had discussed that if they wanted to go, they could, and would have everyone's good wishes. They were asked to do it slowly and carefully but they didn't want to."

The expert also alleged the US-based couple for creating considerable distance between themselves and the royal family.