Chris Hemsworth takes chilly dip in Japanese Alps

Chris Hemsworth, the Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently enjoying a winter vacation in Japan. And, as expected of the Asgardian god, he's not letting a little bit of snow slow him down.
The actor, 40, posted a seductive picture of himself without a shirt on Thursday. The brief and endearing caption for his Instagram carousel, which showed his family's trips, read, "Loving Japan."
Hemsworth was seen in the picture standing outside with only black pants and a dark red beanie cap, with snow up to his calves. Taking a sip from a mug, he stared into space.
The actor, who was born in Australia, was seen in the family photo collection with his wife Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010, and shares three kids, India Rose, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.
His photos included the youngsters playing in the snow and the party passing through the airport.
It's unclear exactly where in Japan Hemsworth and Pataky are vacationing, but they've been sharing photos of their trip on social media, including visits to traditional Japanese villages and stunning natural landscapes.
Hemsworth's latest vacation comes after a busy year promoting his latest film, "Thor: Love and Thunder." The movie, which was released in July 2023, saw Hemsworth reprise his role as the titular god of thunder.
It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time Hemsworth has embraced the cold. In 2017, he famously went shirtless while filming a scene for "Thor: Ragnarok" in Iceland.
