Sofia Vergara reveals reason behind 'limited' acting jobs: 'Not much I can do'

Sofia Vergara reveals reason behind 'limited' acting jobs

Sofia Vergara is not mincing her words when it comes to “limited” career opportunities for her in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old actress is currently making headlines for her titular role as the Colombian drug dealer in the biopic crime drama Griselda.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, she addressed her lack of television appearances, noting she is “always looking for characters because there’s not much I can do with that stupid accent.”

“I can’t play a scientist or be on Schindler’s List,” Vergara quipped, adding: “My acting jobs are somewhat limited.”

In the Netflix miniseries, the Modern Family alum embodied the role of the drug queen, who lived a life of crime during the 20th century in a city of Colombia.

The actress opened up about the efforts to effectively research the role before filming, telling People: “I had to really research what it meant to be a woman in that era. Um, a Colombian woman… turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand.”

However, she did have someone close, who went through a similar experience, to turn to in order to understand the character better.

“I knew those people,” Sofia said. My brother was in that business. I knew those feelings.”