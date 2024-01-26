Kevin Costner breaks ground at Joy Awards SA, bagging lifetime achievement trophy

Kevin Costner graced with lifetime achievement award in Saudi Arabia amid Emmy snubs for Yellowstone.



The acclaimed actor, renowned for his portrayal of John Dutton III in the hit Western drama, expressed his 'sincerest gratitude' as he received the prestigious Joy Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema and television.

Despite Yellowstone's repeated snubs by the Primetime Emmy Awards, Costner's stellar career was celebrated on the global stage, marking another milestone for the Hollywood icon.



The Hollywood icon shared glitzy photos of the prestigious Joy Award and expressed his appreciation for the incredible hospitality in Riyadh.

In a tough field for outstanding lead actor in a drama, Costner went unrecognized once again, facing competition from the triumphant succession stars and other esteemed actors.

As Yellowstone's final episodes are set to air in November 2024, fans learned about Costner's departure in the first half of season 5.

However, loyal viewers can still look forward to two new spin off series, 1944 and a contemporary series titled 2024, approved by Paramount, offering a silver lining for diehard Yellowstone enthusiasts.



