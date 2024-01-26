Dolly Parton shares reaction to Miley Cyrus’ six Grammy nominations

Dolly Parton reacts to Miley Cyrus Grammy nominations for this year

Dolly Parton is happy to find out that her goddaughter Miley Cyrus earned six nomination at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Parton said, “I'm so happy for her.”

“I just hope she wins as many as she can,” stated the 78-year-old.

While speaking about Cyrus hit Flowers song, the Jolene singer shared, “I really love her song Flowers. That was a big, big song this past year, and so I hope she wins everything.”

Parton, who already won 10 Grammys herself, pointed out, “I'll be happy for her with whatever she does win.”

“She's my little sweetheart. You know? My little goddaughter, so I feel very close to her,” commented the country musician about Cyrus.

Parton added, “I know Miley is nervous and excited, so I hope she does good.”

For the unversed, Cyrus earned her first-ever Grammy nominations at the upcoming award show, which is going to be held on February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Interestingly, the singer’s Flowers track from album Endless Summer Vacation is selected for Record and Song of the Year as well as Best Pop Vocal performance.

Moreover, the ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

Earlier, Parton showed support to Cyrus over the years and also included her for her latest album.

Meanwhile, the duo collaborated to perform a duet of Cyrus’ classic 2013 track Wrecking Ball for the country singer’s 2023 record Rockstar.