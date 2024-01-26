Kylie Jenner reacts to seeing ex BFF Jordyn Woods at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had a brief reunion.

The former best friends still appeared to be on friendly terms when they ran into each other at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Though they did not speak to each other, Jenner and Woods – both 26 – were seen waving to each other with warm smiles, proving that it’s all water under the bridge.

The moment was captured in a TikTok video posted by i-D Magazine, in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder paused her conversation with former Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford to eagerly greet Woods as she walked by.

The pair have come a long way ever since their falling out in 2019, when Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

Woods initially denied the allegations, though she admitted to being at Thompson’s house and claimed that he had kissed her at an afterparty.

Just last year, Jenner revealed that she “always stayed in touch with Woods” and that, despite the drama, they “never fully cut each other off.”