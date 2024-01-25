Mel B confesses her kids compare Spice Girls music with Lady Gaga

Mel B reveals her kids don't know about Spice Girls music

Melanie Brown, famously known as Mel B, has recently revealed her kids don’t recognise her band Spice Girls music.



During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Mel B responded to a question from Jennifer, “So, do they know their mom is a Spice Girl?”

The Spice Girl member replied, “I don't think they care that I'm a Spice Girl.”

She recalled, “I mean I was playing my music the other day before we went to see Hamilton, and I was like, 'Hey kids, who do you think this is?' And they were like, 'I don't know, is it Lady Gaga?' I was like, 'No.’”

“‘What kind of music is this Mommy?’ I was like, ‘It's Spice Girls music that we wrote.’ They were like, ‘Really?’” remarked the musician.

However, Mel B confessed, “I think with their friends, I'm kind of cool.”

Elsewhere on the show, Mel B, who received an honour from the Queen, also shared whether her kid found her “cool” or not.

The musician mentioned, “No. I mean, I've got a 12-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 24-year-old.”

“I mean my 24-year-old thinks I'm kind of cool now because all my clothes have come back 'round in fashion,” she confessed.

Mel B added, “So my oldest daughter, she goes into my wardrobes and I see her stealing things. But I'm, oh well. It's fine.”