Carey Mulligan reveals drawing inspiration from Bradley Cooper while filming 'Maestro'

Carey Mulligan speaks highly of her director and co-star Bradley Cooper in Oscar-nominated biopic Maestro, which released last year.



Speaking on BBC Radio 6 with Lauren Laverne on Thursday, Carey explained how it was like to be directed by and starred opposite Bradley in the biopic.

“I was so surprised at how much it helped to have my director acting with me. He could basically inform the way I did something by the way he played his part,” said the 38-year-old.

The Bafta-winning actress mentioned, “It would sort of elicit a response in me because he would do it a certain way as opposed to giving me a verbal cue to do something differently.”

Reflecting on her character of Felicia and her relation with Leonard Bernstein in the movie, Carey pointed out, “He really just went for it and just didn't care and did whatever he needed to do to make his performance feel as possible.”

“I was like, ‘Do you know what? If I was a painter, I wouldn't be embarrassed about what I needed to do to make a great painting canvas. I'd make a mess and not worry about it.’ So, I did on this and I'm really pleased that I did,” shared the Saltburn star.

Carey disclosed she even went to visit Felicia's extended family to comprehend her character in depth.

“It was amazing. I loved it. I'd never been to South America so I just felt like I needed to see where she'd come from and what she was leaving,” stated the actress.

Carey added, “I think she was extraordinarily ambitious as an actor and as an artist and really brave to leave her hometown.”