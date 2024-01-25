Madonna’s management vows to ‘vigorously defend’ her against lawsuit

Madonna’s fans are demanding a refund after she reportedly made them wait for her shows

Madonna isn’t going down without a fight.

After the pop icon was sued by fans for making them wait four two hours for her New York concerts, Madonna’s management and Live Nation responded to the lawsuit, offering an explanation but not an apology.

Speaking to TMZ, her team explained, “Madonna just completed and sold out her 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe – which received rave reviews.”

They continued, “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time.”

As for what course of action they are going to take against the lawsuit, the team declared, “We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

Two weeks ago, Madonna, 65, upset fans and sourced hate by making them wait at the stars Celebration tour concert in New York City on Wednesday.

The Material Girl hitmaker did not take the stage for her sold-out performance until almost 11 p.m., despite the fact that the U.S. leg of her tour was scheduled to start at the Barclays Centre at 8:30 p.m.

However, concertgoers didn’t let the tardiness slide, demanding a refund from Madonna, who has seemingly garnered a reputation for making her fans during her concerts.