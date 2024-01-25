This Morning favourite Sian Welby faces backlash over 'mocking' small business

It will be a blow to Sian who has been tipped as the favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning

More than 100 Ofcom complaints have been lodged against Capital Breakfast radio hosts Sian Welby, Roman Kemp, and Chris Stark for mocking a small business on air.

Business owner Maria Antoniou, the creator of a chocolate bar filled with crisps, criticized the trio for poking fun at her company, Chocolate Moments, during their breakfast show.

Listeners rallied in support of Maria, accusing the presenters of bullying, particularly for remarks about her website looking 'like a child's made it' and joking it could be 'some sort of con'.

The broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, has confirmed receiving 107 complaints regarding the breakfast show on January 15th.

It will be a blow to Sian who has been tipped as the favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning after she made her presenting debut alongside Dermot O'Leary early this week.

Sian, 37, commented on some of the chocolates being out of stock on the website and said: 'Has it already failed? Is it bankruptcy already? I was quite excited. It's not maybe been as popular.

'Oops I tell you why, some of the flavours lamb and mint... with chocolate, that's a bit off. Look it says it's all out of stock. Do you think it's ever been in stock?'

One of the others joked: 'The website looks like a child has made it'.

Roman, 30, added: 'The contact number at the bottom is a mobile number and the email is just a person name'.

'They are probably running a business out of their garage', Sian said.