Michelle Yeoh weighs in on Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie’s surprising Oscar snubs

Michelle Yeoh reacts to Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie’s surprising Oscar snubs

Michelle Yeoh has recently shared her views on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie getting snubbed by the Academy Awards on January 23.



During an appearance on Today on Wednesday, Yeoh, who won Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, discussed about Gerwig and Robbie’s unexpected omissions from the Best Director and Best Actress categories.

Yeoh told host Hoda Kotb, “You know, joy and disappointment, it seems to go hand in hand.”

“It’s just, for us, it’s like, it’s not enough nominations to go around,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Yeoh, who is currently promoting her Netflix series, The Brothers Sun, stated, “The only take is like, it’s so competitive out there and there is no guarantee because you’re not the only voter, you know? It’s widespread.”

“Thank God the movie got nominated for Best Picture. But you do think, ‘How do you get nominated for Best Picture but not Best Director and not Best Actress?’” she added.

Interestingly, Gerwig and Robbie did earn Oscar nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture categories respectively for Barbie movie on Tuesday.

Yeoh noted, “It happens and I’m sorry it happened to them because it’s obviously one of the most successful and beloved movies. Look at the box office.”

“I hope they don’t have to wait that long,” she concluded.