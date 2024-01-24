Bradley Cooper 'honoured' to receive three notable Oscar nods for 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper expressed gratitude after his film Maestro was recognised in the notable categories of the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

The 49-year-old actor was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category alongside Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffery Wright.

The film, which is based on the late American composer Leonard Bernstein's life, bagged nods in different categories including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

As per The Academy, Cooper said in a statement, "We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire."

Speaking of Bernstein's children, the actor said, "Thank you to Jamie, Alex and Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents' story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honoured to be included."

Notably, Cooper beautifully portrayed the role of the late American composer in Maestro.

The movie was directed and co-written by Cooper himself, who put his heart and soul into re-creating the late pianist's personality.

Earlier, in conversation with host David Remnick at The New Yorker Radio, the Grammy Award winner opened up about his intense character.

He said, "If I'm lucky enough to have another idea come in that I'm willing to exert this much energy [in] — if I can do it two more three more times in my life — I’d be very lucky."