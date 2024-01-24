Lauryn Goodman spotted with children amidst Kyle Walker paternity revelation

Earlier this month, it was disclosed that Kyle Walker is the father of both her children

Lauryn Goodman is currently taking a break from the public eye after finding herself embroiled in a scandal concerning the paternity of her two young children.

Earlier this month, it was disclosed that Premier League footballer Kyle Walker, 33, is the father of both her children, three-year-old son Kairo and her five-month-old daughter.

The married Manchester City star is presently residing away from his £2.4 million family home, having been revealed as the biological father of both of Lauryn's children, leading to marital discord with his wife Annie Kilner.

On Wednesday, Lauryn and her family were seen unwinding on the beach after leaving the UK due to reaching a 'breaking point' amid the unfolding scandal. They have been maintaining a low profile in the Dominican Republic.

Lauryn opted for beachwear, donning a vibrant patterned bikini paired with a cream linen shirt and a simple black cap.

She was photographed cradling her daughter, known only as KW, while keeping an eye on her eldest child Kairo playing on the beach.

This marks the first appearance of the family since their departure from the UK earlier this week, coinciding with reports that Kyle allegedly cheated on Lauryn and his pregnant wife with a third woman.