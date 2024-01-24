Christine McGuinness shows ‘no mercy’ in divorce settlement with Paddy

The former couple announced their split in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage

BBC personality Paddy McGuinness openly discussed financial struggles during a recent appearance on the This Morning show last month.

In a candid moment on the sofa, while promoting his first stand-up comedy tour in eight years, host Emma Willis questioned him about returning to his roots.

It was surprising to hear that one of television's most prominent figures acknowledged financial difficulties.

Shortly before Christmas, McGuinness shared an Instagram picture featuring two labeled mugs, 'his' and 'hers,' sparking speculations about a new relationship following a challenging divorce from ex-wife Christine McGuinness.

'Errr... well, the money's run out now, it's taken about eight years to spend it all and I'm like, 'Oh, I've got to build it back up',' he told her.

Now, several weeks after his forthright television admission, McGuinness is on the brink of a potentially costly divorce battle with Christine, his partner for nearly two decades.



The formal proceedings to end their marriage began yesterday, with Christine enlisting the services of family lawyer Catherine Bedford from the prestigious London firm Harbottle and Lewis.

The reputed lawyer Catherine Bedford, 52, known for handling high-profile cases, has worked with celebrities like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in her divorce from US pop star Joe Jonas.

Catherine is also credited with assisting Lisa Armstrong, ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, in securing a reported £31 million payout in their divorce.

A friend of Christine told media outlet: 'The gloves are off, she was good to Paddy, she stayed at home and brought up his children while he was out earning money.

'It's going to be an expensive divorce for Paddy. Christine has had enough.'

The 35-year-old television personality and the 50-year-old presenter announced their split in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.