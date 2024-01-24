Kanye West's new album ‘Vultures’ is haunting triptych of darkness

Kanye West, the ever-enigmatic music chameleon, has sent shivers down spines with the release of a haunting teaser trailer for his upcoming album, Vultures.



Directed by the acclaimed digital artist Jon Rafman, the trailer is a disorienting montage of unsettling imagery, featuring everything from grinning clowns to wolves howling at the moon, interspersed with explosions and masked figures in religious robes.

Naturally, there's also a fair amount of footage of vultures, soaring ominously above the apocalyptic tableau.

But the most startling revelation comes at the trailer's end when it's announced that Vultures won't be a single album, but a three-part saga. The first volume will arrive on February 9th, with the second and third instalments following on March 8th and April 5th, respectively.

West further unveiled the cover art for each volume on his Instagram Stories, each one as cryptic and unsettling as the trailer itself.

This isn't the first time West has dabbled in the macabre. His 2013 album Yeezus featured themes of death and destruction, and the music video for his 2020 single Wash Us in the Blood was a nightmarish depiction of racial injustice.

However, Vultures seems to be taking his fascination with the dark side to a whole new level.

The album is a collaboration with R&B singer and producer Ty Dolla $ign, and the pair performed a surprise rendition of the title track at Lil Durk's concert in Dubai back in November. The song itself is reportedly a hard-hitting affair, with West rapping about "how the vultures pick at the carcass of fame."