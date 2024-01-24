Selena Gomez will reprise role in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot?

Selena Gomez returning as Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Wizards of Waverly Place is coming back with a reboot, but will it see Selena Gomez reprise her role as Alex? That’s the question everyone is asking.



David Henrie and Selena Gomez, a.k.a. Justin and Alex Russo, are getting ready to restore the magic to Disney Channel. The long-awaited on-screen reunion between Gomez and Henrie has finally materialised.

With Henrie's character, Justin, starring, the much awaited Wizards of Waverly Place revival was set to premiere on Disney Channel in January 2024. Naturally, Gomez will also return in the role of Alex.

Gomez announced the news of the comeback on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, "So excited!!."

She also wrote "WE'RE BACK" as the caption for a vintage picture of her and Henrie in a subsequent post.

In the 2007–2012 season of Wizards of Waverly Place, the pair portrayed the two older Russo brothers. In the first version, Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jake T. Austin also starred.

Wizards of Waverly Place's return to Disney Channel has now been formally confirmed.

Gomez is set to return to her beloved role as Alex Russo. She will, however, only now appear in the first episode.

Gomez has reportedly been designated an executive producer on the movie, according to a number of sources.