Ariana Grande’s sickness postpones ‘Wicked’ production?

Ariana Grande's Wicked halted again

Ariana Grande’s production for Wicked has been put on halt again.



Cynthia, who will portray the evil witch Elphaba in the motion pictures, became ill right before they were scheduled to film Defying Gravity, the musical's jaw-dropping finale, which meant that production had to restart from scratch.



Cast as Glinda, the good witch, Ariana had to fly to the UK to finish the scenes, but she had to remain longer to wait for Cynthia to get better.

A source said: “The majority of Wicked was shot earlier last year, but it was shut down in July because of the actors’ strike, which was frustrating because they only had days left to go of the production.

“Awkwardly, though, it was arguably the biggest scene in the whole thing that had been left until last – Defying Gravity.”

“It is the centre-piece of the musical and, when Cynthia fell ill, the producers and director decided they had to pause filming once again.

"It has to be really powerful and she couldn’t do it justice when she was sick.

“Thankfully she recovered and it was finally shot last week. Now there’s just a rush to get everything else finished in time for the first film’s release.”

This November, the first portion of the two-part adaptation will be released in theatres, and the second part will follow at the same time the next year.

They've actually spent decades making the movie version, so I'm confident they'll do it justice.