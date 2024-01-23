Snoop Dogg’s daughter gives health update after suffering ‘severe stroke’

Snoop Dogg shares 24-year-old daughter Cori with wife Shante

Broadus, 24, revealed that her “kidneys were doing terrible” after she unexpectedly suffered a stroke on the midnight of January 17.

However, Broadus – whom the rapper shares with wife Shanté – assumed a positive outlook while giving the health update on her Instagram Stories Sunday.

“God is working overtime you hear me!” she captioned the photo collage of her from the hospital.

In the photos, Broadus wore a hospital gown but looked in high spirits as she gave a smile and a thumbs-up to the camera.

She further noted that despite the effect on her kidneys, “doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much.”

Feeling the gratitude, she further re-posted a Story from her friend Daniela Emery which read, “Chose you to be Dakotas Godmommy for a reason. You’re so strong & beautiful inside & out. We love you bookie [heart hands emoji] [white heart emoji].”

Touched by her friend’s words, Braodus wrote, “I love yall [sic] sooo much more!!!”

On Thursday, Broadus announced on her Stories, “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Clad in a pink hoodie, she further reflected from the hospital bed, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Snoop Dogg hasn’t addressed his daughter’s health scare yet, who was diagnosed with lupus at age 6.