Hugh Jackman begins filming for Deadpool 3: Photos

Hugh Jackman spotted in Wolverine avatar on the set of Deadpool 3: Pics

Hugh Jackman has reportedly begun filming for Deadpool 3.



In the photos shared by PEOPLE, Hugh could be seen spotted on set of the new movie on Monday in the South of England.

In one photo, the Wolverine star, who donned a yellow and blue bodysuit, was seen holding Deadpool character (play by Ryan Reynolds) on his back.

And in another picture, Ryan could be seen falling onto the grass while Wolverine overlooked over him.

“He’s not only a great friend and director but he also just knows when it’s time @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie,” wrote Hugh in the caption as he posted a photo of a pizza on to Instagram Story.

Earlier, the Australia actor also shared a video of him lifting dumbbells at the gym and captioned it, “No days off - except for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 is schedule to release in theatres on May 3, 2024.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Hugh stated, “I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done,” while speaking about working in Deadpool 3.

He added, “I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together every day. I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time.”