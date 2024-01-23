Dakota Johnson addresses sleeping habit comment: ‘I am not a monster’

Dakota Johnson clears out her comments on sleeping habits

Dakota Johnson has recently addressed comments she made last month about her sleeping habits.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the Fifty Shades star talked about her interview with The Wall Street Journal in December.

Dakota shared that she could sleep for 14 hours a night, which eventually led to a discussion on social media regarding the optimal amount of sleep people should get on daily basis.

However, the Madame Web actress told Jimmy, “I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don't demand it.”

Dakota clarified, “I'm not a monster. Why is sleep bad? Like why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep.”

The Persuasion actress mentioned that she could sleep for long hours without taking sedatives.

“If I took an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year,” she continued.

Dakota revealed last month, “Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

After her interview went viral on social media, some health appreciated the actress for speaking about the importance of sleep on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, other netizens called her “lazy”.

It is pertinent to mention that oversleeping can lead to numerous health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, depression, and obesity, as per John Hopkins Medicine.

Interestingly, sleep scientist Roy Raymann shared that oversleeping “differs from person to person,” in a 2021 interview with Business Insider.

“If you sleep more than nine hours a day, several days a week, and still feel tired during the day, you might be oversleeping,” added Roy.