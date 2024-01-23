Amy Robach bursts into tears as she opens up on choosing T.J. Holmes over career

Amy Robach bursts into tears as she opens up on romance with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach could not control her emotions and broke down in tears as he revealed that she had "chosen" to love T.J. Holmes despite the "pressure" of their former careers weighing on them.



Robach appeared to be little confused for her decision to choose Holms over her last job, saying: "We’ve always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing … that pressure is a lot."

Robach clarified that she doesn’t feel “pressure from the public” to stay with her former “GMA3” anchor but instead feels it from their careers that were “unfairly taken” following their affair.



"I know that I know you well enough and I’ve spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt," Robach said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

She continued telling Holmes: "And love sometimes is a choice, when it’s hard, it’s not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you."

She said despite the “pressure” of their former careers weighing on them, she’s “chosen” to love her former co-anchor.

The former broadcast journalist, who would like to be on-air again alongside her beau, claimed she’d be “devastated” if their relationship failed because she “chose” him and wants to be together.



It is to mention here that Robach, 50, and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught in photos engaging in an extramarital affair, which the network deemed a “distraction.”