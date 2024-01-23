Cabinet to decide on deployment of 277,000 army soldiers on Feb 8 polls

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard as officials carry election materials at a distribution centre in Islamabad — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As the country moves closer to the February 8 polls, the Interior Ministry Tuesday sent its summary to the caretaker federal cabinet seeking its approval for the deployment of 277,000 Pakistan Army soldiers in the upcoming elections.

The ministry's summary, in response to the electoral body's request for the provision of security personnel owing to the law and order concerns in the upcoming general elections.

With Pakistan witnessing a significant surge in terrorist attacks — with 2023 ending as the worst in terms of terror-related incidents since 2015 — the polls have been marred by various attacks and violent incidents targeting candidates and political leaders.

Despite several violent incidents, and attacks on candidates, political parties have been continuing their electioneering efforts to woo voters, however, several politicians have voiced concerns over the law and order situation — with some even moving the Senate seeking poll delay in this regard.

Earlier this month, an independent candidate, Kaleemullah Khan — who was eyeing to contest polls for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's PK-104 — was shot dead in North Waziristan.

Hours later, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Khalid was also killed in Swabi after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on his car.

Additionally, several other leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Aslam Buledi, National Democratic Movement's (NDM) Mohsin Dawar and National Party's Lala Abdul Rasheed, and Senator Kohda Akram Dashti have also come under attack in the ongoing month.

Owing to the precarious situation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has formed a high-level committee to oversee security for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has also vowed to provide necessary military assistance for the upcoming general elections.

It is pertinent to mention, that Pakistan Army soldiers along with Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel will perform election duties following the Interior Ministry's summary's approval by the caretaker federal cabinet.

Earlier, authorities decided to seek the army's help on polls due to an acute shortage of security personnel.

Punjab, the country's election battleground, faces a shortage of 92,000 security personnel at polling stations.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police is facing a shortage of 14,300 security personnel including female cops.