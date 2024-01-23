Sharon Osbourne admits to near-death overdose amid heartbreak over Ozzy's affair

Sharon Osbourne reveals near-death overdose amid heartbreak over Ozzy's affair

Sharon Osbourne made a heartbreaking revelation about one of the darkest phases of her life.

During an appearance at her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap stage tour, the 71-year-old television personality revealed she tried to take her own life after discovering her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s affair three decades into their marriage.

According to The Mirror, Sharon told interviewer Jane Moore: “I just thought, ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’.

"So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me."

The Black Sabbath frontman’s years-long affair with celebrity hairdresser Michelle Pugh came to light in 2016, prompting a crack in his marriage with the music manager.

Ozzy was forced to leave their Beverly Hills mansion and the estranged couple got separated at the time. They eventually workout their issues and got back together.

A source told The Sun that Sharon accused the singer of having the affair after allegedly going through his phone.

“She said she had suspected something had been going on for some time and now had proof," they claimed, adding that The Osbournes star had a history of checking Ozzy's phone.

However, they noted: "But in the past she was checking if he’d been using drugs."