Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shocked' as public outrage grows over Lilibet name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing mounting public criticism over the name of their youngest child Princess Lilibet since a new royal book revealed Queen Elizabeth's reaction to the Sussexes' move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted massive attention when they announced their daughter’s name would be Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with her first name honouring Harry’s grandmother and the second his mother.



But royal author Robert Hardman, in his new book, claimed that the Queen was actually "furious" over the choice due to the couple failing to get her permission to use it.

The late Queen, according to the author, told aides: "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

The shocking claim has left royal fans and experts enraged, with many blasting the couple on social media for their alleged "lie".

However, the US-based couple are said to be shocked over the backlash, with an insider saying: "Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet. The report is not true.



"They don’t know where this is coming from. They are shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same smear campaign that continues against them.

"They feel it’s convenient that this is surfacing now when the Queen is not here to defend herself and can’t say what is true or false."

Professor Pauline Maclaran believes the controversy could haunt Lilibet for years to come, saying: "Her name is going to be associated with that idea that the Queen made that announcement and that’s not very nice actually for the child if that’s going be relived."



While some other experts also appear giving Meghan and Harry an advise to change the name of their daughter as it may cause problem for the Princess in the future.