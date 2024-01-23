Selena Gomez slams haters with throwback picture: 'Proud to be who I'm'

Selena Gomez is speaking up about how she feels about her physique changes.



The Who Says singer flaunted her body in old pictures in a collection of Instagram Stories that she posted on Monday night.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, initially posted a previous picture of herself in which she is seen sporting a zebra bikini. She stated, "Today I realized I will never look like this again," on her Instagram Story.

She posted a more recent picture of herself in a bathing suit after the initial one. Gomez was wearing a white tube-top bikini top and a black, high-waisted bikini bottom in this picture.

The second story caption read, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

The Rare Beauty mogul has been advocating body acceptance in her postings lately, continuing a trend that began when she confronted people who made negative remarks about her appearance.

The Selena + Chef actress blasted those who body-shamed her image in April 2022.

"Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway," she said in her TikTok Stories. "'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

"Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."

Gomez, who had a kidney transplant in September 2017 as a result of lupus problems, has previously disclosed that her illness results in "weight fluctuations," which she used to find bothersome.

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she said in an interview with friend Raquelle Stevens on her video podcast Giving Back Generation in November 2019.