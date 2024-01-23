Selena Gomez, David Henrie conjure ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ revival

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the stars of the beloved Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, are teaming up to lay the groundwork for a magical revival of the show.

Gomez and Henrie recently shared a photo on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy. The picture shows them having dinner with the new cast of the Wizards of Waverly Place revival, with the caption "Let's make some [magic]."

While Gomez will be serving as an executive producer for the pilot, Henrie is set to reprise his role as Justin Russo, a wizard in training.

The revival, currently in the pilot stage, will introduce a new generation of young wizards to the Waverly Place universe. Details about the plot and new characters are still under wraps, but one thing is for sure: the magic is returning.

News of the revival sparked excitement among fans, who have been clamouring for a return to Waverly Place ever since the show ended in 2012. Gomez and Henrie have also expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

In an interview with People magazine, Henrie said, "It's been 10 years since we've been on the air, and the fan base is just as strong as ever. We're so excited to be able to give them something new and exciting."

The original Wizards of Waverly Place ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012 and became a pop culture phenomenon. The show followed the Russo family, three teenage siblings who must juggle their normal lives with their secret magical abilities. The series won numerous awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program, and launched the careers of Gomez and Henrie.

With Gomez and Henrie involved, the new show has the potential to capture the hearts of a new generation of viewers.