Inside Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli PDA-filled ‘SNL’ afterparty

File Footage

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli made sure shut down breakup rumours once and for all as the couple couldn’t get their hands off of each other at a recent outing.



Last week, rumours surfaced that the Priscilla actor, 26, and the YouTube star, 24, have split a second time, However, after Elordi’s hosting debut at Saturday Night Live, the couple appeared very much together at the show’s afterparty.

The couple, who were attending the late-night bash at L’Avenue at Saks on Saturday, “were all over each other” during the night, a spy told Page Six.

Moreover, the source also revealed that while the Saltburn actor was rehearsing for his SNL debut, Giannulli visited him frequently on set.

The couple were first linked in December 2021, just one month after his split from Kaia Gerber made headlines. The two reportedly called it quits in August 2022 because neither were pursuing anything serious.

However, months later the two reconnect and start dating again. While news of their second split emerged, it was quickly dismissed by multiple outlets.

The messenger reported that the lovebirds are “still very much together and going strong,” and that there was “never a split.”

However, The Kissing Booth star and the Dancing with the Stars star have never commented on their relationship status.