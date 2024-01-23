'Thank You, Goodnight': Bon Jovi's story premieres on Hulu

Bon Jovi docuseries is hitting the stage in a whole new way! A four-part docuseries titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is set to premiere at Hulu on April 26, taking fans on a deep dive into the band's legendary 40-year journey.

This exciting project promises an intimate look at Bon Jovi's rise to fame, from their humble beginnings in New Jersey to their global superstardom.

Prepare to be immersed in the band's triumphs and struggles, greatest hits and biggest disappointments, all woven together with never-before-seen footage, personal videos, early unreleased demos, and candid interviews with current and past members.

"As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them," the description of the docuseries reads.

Directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, who is known for his insightful documentaries like Michael Jackson's This Is It and Messi, brings his expertise to this project.

Forty years' worth of personal footage, unheard recordings, original lyrics, and "never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet" are all expected to be included in the ROS production.

"The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction," the description continues.

The Bon Jovi: No End in Sight was released in September 2022. Meanwhile, in 2009 the Bon Jovi: When We Were Beautiful was released.